Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 54F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
