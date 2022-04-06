 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

