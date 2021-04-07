This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a p…
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Thursday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It …
For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Martinsville te…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see clear skies…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a sizzling h…