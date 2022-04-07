Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.