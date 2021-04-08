Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
