Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.