For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
