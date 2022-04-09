Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.