Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in Martinsville: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. W…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings …
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 deg…
For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for th…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 54-degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The are…