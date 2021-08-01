Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.