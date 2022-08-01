 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

