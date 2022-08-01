This evening in Martinsville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light a…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 de…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible.…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Pe…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a 49% …
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the …
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and v…