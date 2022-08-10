This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Thursday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a pe…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Tuesda…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Th…