Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 99.72. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.