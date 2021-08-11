Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 99.72. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
