Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
