Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

