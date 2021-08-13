Martinsville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 98.37. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
