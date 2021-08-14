This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
