Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
