Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

