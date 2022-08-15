For the drive home in Martinsville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
