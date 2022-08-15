 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

