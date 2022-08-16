 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

