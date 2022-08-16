This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and va…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a l…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Mart…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should rea…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tom…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We wil…