For the drive home in Martinsville: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Wednesday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
