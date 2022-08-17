Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.