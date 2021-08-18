This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy …
Fred's remnant circulation will continue swirling bands of rain across Western Virginia into Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes also possible by late Tuesday.
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Most l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thun…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at time…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds light and …
Martinsville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. C…