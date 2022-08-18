 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Generally fair. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

