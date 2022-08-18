This evening in Martinsville: Generally fair. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
