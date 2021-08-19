Martinsville's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Friday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
