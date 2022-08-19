Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Saturday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.