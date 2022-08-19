Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Saturday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
