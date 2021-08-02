Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
