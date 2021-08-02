Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.