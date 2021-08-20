This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
