Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

