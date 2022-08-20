Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a l…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 65F. Winds light and v…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tom…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Par…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, …
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.