This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
