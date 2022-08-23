Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Computer simulations, or weather models, have allowed the forecasting of tropical systems to improve dramatically over the past three decades.
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly cloud…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 65F. Winds light and v…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Y…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Par…