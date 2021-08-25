Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97.43. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.