Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

