This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
Computer simulations, or weather models, have allowed the forecasting of tropical systems to improve dramatically over the past three decades.
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expe…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly cloud…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 65F. Winds light and v…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Par…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Y…