This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 95.47. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
