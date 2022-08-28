 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Monday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

