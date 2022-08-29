Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.