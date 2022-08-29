Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Computer simulations, or weather models, have allowed the forecasting of tropical systems to improve dramatically over the past three decades.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
