Martinsville's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsvi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a pe…
This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Friday. Tempe…