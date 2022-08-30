Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.