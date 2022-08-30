Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tom…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degre…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking a…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The fore…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Tod…
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…