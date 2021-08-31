Martinsville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
