Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.