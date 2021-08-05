This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don’t be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degre…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and var…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also clo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot …
For the drive home in Martinsville: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are pre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Thu…