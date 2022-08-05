This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a pe…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible.…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the mak…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Pe…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Th…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and v…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 t…