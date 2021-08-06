Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.