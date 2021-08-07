Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
