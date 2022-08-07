Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.