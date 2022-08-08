For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
