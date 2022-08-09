This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
