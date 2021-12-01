This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
