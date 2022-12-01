Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.