This evening in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll se…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Martinsville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The…
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will rea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Martinsville will …
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cove…