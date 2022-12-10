This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Sunday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
