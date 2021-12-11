 Skip to main content
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

