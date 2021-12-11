Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
